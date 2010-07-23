Citi Hong Kong Gives In To Protest, Stops Promoting Shark Hunting

After Citi Hong Kong advertised a 15% discount on shark fin soup at participating restaurants, we called it a dubious attempt at localisation. See, animal rights groups rank shark finning as worse than veal — the process involves cutting the fin from a still-living shark and then tossing the fish back in the water.



Within days there was a Facebook group: Stop the shark-fin soup promotion!

And now Citi has caved and ended the promotion (via beyond brics):

Explaining the u-turn, Citi says it is a company “committed to managing our business in a manner that benefits the society and the environment.”

