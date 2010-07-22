Citi: Here's Why We're NOT Turning Japanese

If you look at the graph on right, it’s easy to see why everyone’s worried America’s on track for its own two lost decades. Anemic bank profits are another sign we’re turning Japanese.



But here’s why that’s not going to happen, says Citi strategist Robert Buckland (via FT Alphaville): de-equitization.

Western businesses are already on track to buy back stock and keep earnings high. Even in a period of economic stagnation, America’s equity market can keep rising.

