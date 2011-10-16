Citi: Here's The Real Reason 24 People Get Arrested At One Of Our Branches

Photo: Google Maps

Yesterday 24 people got arrested at a Citigroup branch, and some claimed that the reason was that they were closing their accounts in protest.Citi says that’s total hogwash.



Citibank Public Affairs issued the following statement regarding today’s incident: “A large amount of protesters entered our branch at 555 La Guardia Place around 2:00 PM today. They were very disruptive and refused to leave after being repeatedly asked, causing our staff to call 911. The Police asked the branch staff to close the branch until the protesters could be removed. Only one person asked to close an account and was accommodated.”

To be clear: no one was arrested for closing an account; we didn’t lock people in our branch – the police decided to close the branch; and we didn’t ask for anyone to be arrested – that is a police decision.

(via @bank_able)

