PRESENTING: Citi's Credit Rating Outlook For Every Major Economy In The World

In its monthly Global Economic Outlook and Strategy guide, Citigroup analysts outline their expectations for countries’ economic growth and credit ratings through 2013.It’s not a pretty sight–the majority of advanced economies are expected to see a downgrade from ratings agencies Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s in the next two to three years.



What’s most interesting about Citigroup’s global outlook, however, is the timetable on these ratings cuts. While many countries are expected to get downgraded at some point, analysts’ expectations for timing are (for the most part) broad–two to three years apart–suggesting that they could come as a surprise.

US S&P Ratings Current: AA+, negative Near term (Up to six months): AA+, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): AA Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, negative Near term (Up to six months): Aaa, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aa1 Citi's General Perspective: 'Economic growth is continuing at a modest pace sustained by increasing employment, supportive policies and a mild winter. The Fed's latest effort to lower interest rates along with relative calm in global markets has buoyed investor confidence but conditions do not point to a major acceleration in growth. Rising demand for autos and business equipment indicates that key cyclical forces are pushing activity forward, and these are gradually overtaking diminishing drag from housing and state and local spending. Nonetheless, the threat of ill-timed major fiscal restraint looms over the two-year horizon.' Canada S&P Ratings Current: AAA, stable Near term (Up to six months): AAA Long term (Next 2-3 years): AAA Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, stable Near term (Up to six months): Aaa Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aaa Citi's General Perspective: 'The Canadian expansion persists despite immense external pressures and lingering uncertainties globally. Stronger-than-expected Canadian and US economic activity, as well as heartening inroads towards containment of the EA crisis, have brightened Canada's near-term outlook. Nonetheless, we maintain our anticipation of lackluster growth over the medium term amid moderating foreign and domestic demand.' Japan S&P Ratings Current: AA-, negative Near term (Up to six months): AA-, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): A+ Moody's Ratings Current: Aa3, stable Near term (Up to six months): Aa3 Long term (Next 2-3 years): A1 Citi's General Perspective: 'Recent survey data showed tentative signs of stabilisation in activity in some of the major trading partners, while the yen depreciated against USD moderately in the wake of the BoJ's new easing action. While we expect only slight growth in the first half of 2012 amid export weakness, activity likely will accelerate to an annual rate of 2% or higher in the second half thanks to moderately faster global growth and reconstruction demand from the earthquake. However, deflation will probably persist well into 2013.' Germany S&P Ratings Current: AAA, stable Near term (Up to six months): AAA Long term (Next 2-3 years): AAA, negative Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, stable Near term (Up to six months): Aaa Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aaa, negative Citi's General Perspective: 'While we expect Germany to be in a technical recession, forecasting a second consecutive quarter of falling GDP in 1Q, we have revised up our GDP forecast for 2012 by 0.2 points to 0.6% and the 2013 forecast by 0.3 points to 1.5%. Recent sentiment data suggest that domestic demand will recover quickly and, with improving conditions for global demand, exports are likely to contribute to GDP growth as well.' France Italy S&P Ratings Current: BBB+, negative Near term (Up to six months): BBB+, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): BBB- Moody's Ratings Current: A3, negative Near term (Up to six months): A3, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): Baa3 Citi's General Perspective: 'The contraction in Italian GDP in Q4 2011 was larger than expected and we see GDP falling by 2.4% this year. Mr. Monti's Government is likely to adopt further austerity measures in an attempt to bring the deficit down to the 1.6% target for this year. Such austerity will likely put additional downward pressure on growth which will be only partially offset by tax cuts and other growth stimulating measures currently under consideration. Moreover, the Government's reforms of the country's labour and product markets will take time to affect growth and as such we do not see Italy reaching a balanced budget until 2015, two years later than planned.' Spain S&P Ratings Current: A, negative Near term (Up to six months): A, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): BBB+ Moody's Ratings Current: A3, negative Near term (Up to six months): A3, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): Baa2 Citi's General Perspective: 'We are cutting our 2012 GDP growth forecast slightly to -2.8% from -2.7% to reflect the huge fiscal tightening expected in the 2012 Budget. For 2013 we are cutting our forecast to -1.6% from -1.3% to reflect extra fiscal tightening that is likely to be needed to hit the 2013 deficit target of 3% of GDP. Spain is pushing forwards with structural reforms, but these are likely to result in extra job losses near term: any eventual payoff from a more flexible labour market is distant.' Austria S&P Ratings Current: AA+, negative Near term (Up to six months): AA+, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): AA Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, negative Near term (Up to six months): Aaa, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aa1

Belgium S&P Ratings Current: AA, negative Near term (Up to six months): AA, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): AA- Moody's Ratings Current: Aa3, negative Near term (Up to six months): Aa3, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aa3 Citi's General Perspective: 'Belgium is in recession, with GDP falling by 0.1% QoQ in Q3-2011 and by 0.2% QoQ in Q4. We forecast that GDP will fall by about 0.5% in 2012, leading to renewed deficit slippage and hence probably forcing extra fiscal tightening. Some questions remain about the government's ability to quickly agree on the required budget savings to achieve its medium-term fiscal consolidation plans. Uncertainty also remains about risks of additional financial support to the banking system. We forecast a modest recovery in 2013, looking for GDP growth of 0.8%, with tight fiscal policy to try and cut the public debt/GDP ratio.' Finland S&P Ratings Current: AAA, negative Near term (Up to six months): AAA, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): AA+ Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, stable Near term (Up to six months): Aaa Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aaa, negative

Greece S&P Ratings Current: CC, negative Near term (Up to six months): selective default (two-notch downgrade) Long term (Next 2-3 years): CC/C Moody's Ratings Current: Ca, developing Near term (Up to six months): C Long term (Next 2-3 years): Ca Citi's General Perspective: 'The economy continued to fall sharply in 4Q-11 and recently approved extra austerity measures are likely to intensify the contraction in GDP this year. We now expect a fall in GDP of 8.0% in 2012, revised down from -4.9%. For 2013 we expect a further contraction by 2.6% (revised up from -3.1%). These forecasts assume that the 2nd bailout goes ahead (as agreed by the Eurogroup) and that Greece will stay in the euro area. However, with what we see as a 50% probability of Greece leaving, the forecast is very uncertain. If Greece leaves the Euro, we anticipate an even sharper recession in 2012/13.' Ireland S&P Ratings Current: BBB+, negative Near term (Up to six months): BBB+, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): BB Moody's Ratings Current: Ba1, negative Near term (Up to six months): Ba1, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): Ba3 Citi's General Perspective: 'Recent data suggest the 2011 fiscal deficit was just below 10% of GDP, and below the IMF's latest forecast (10.3% of GDP). However, renewed recession is likely this year, with extended economic weakness in coming years, because of headwinds from high private debts, tight fiscal policy and weakness in key export markets. We doubt the government will succeed in its aim of stabilizing the public debt/GDP ratio below 120% of GDP in 2013, and we also doubt the government will be able to regain normal market access in 2012-13. Hence, Ireland may well need a longer period of fiscal austerity -- and a second bailout, perhaps including some PSI.' Netherlands S&P Ratings Current: AAA, negative Near term (Up to six months): AAA, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): AA+ Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, stable Near term (Up to six months): Aaa Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aaa, negative Citi's General Perspective: 'While we expected that the Netherlands would be back in recession in 2H 2011, the contraction in GDP in 4Q of 0.7% QQ was larger than expected. With deteriorating sentiment indicators and increasing unemployment, we do not see near-term signs of a recovery. As tighter financing conditions increasingly create headwinds for the highly leveraged Dutch private sector, we expect a contraction in consumption and gross fixed capital formation in 2012. Compared to January, we have revised down our 2012 GDP forecast by 0.5 points to -1.2%. Despite the fiscal tightening, we expect the general government deficit-to-GDP to remain elevated at 3.9% in 2012.' Portugal S&P Ratings Current: BB, negative Near term (Up to six months): BB, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): CC/C Moody's Ratings Current: Ba3, negative Near term (Up to six months): Ba3 Long term (Next 2-3 years): Ca Citi's General Perspective: 'In 2011, the country entered a period of deep fiscal austerity in an attempt to get to fiscal sustainability. However, with weak external demand and tight bank lending conditions, we expect austerity will result in a severe recession and do not expect Portugal will regain normal market access in 2013, as the Troika assumes. We continue to expect Portugal to ask for a second bailout and to undergo sizeable debt restructuring, of at least 35% (and possibly more) in 2012 or 2013.' UK S&P Ratings Current: AAA, stable Near term (Up to six months): AAA Long term (Next 2-3 years): AAA, negative Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, negative Near term (Up to six months): Aaa, negative Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aaa, negative Citi's General Perspective: 'We continue to look for GDP growth of about 0.2% this year and about 1% in 2013. This is the first month since May-2011 that we have not cut our UK growth forecasts. Nevertheless, it is touch and go whether the UK will go back into recession (defined as two consecutive negative quarters). GDP did fall in Q4-11 (by 0.2% QoQ) but partial data suggest that GDP is rising slightly in Q1-2012. We still expect the economy will be roughly flat in the next few quarters, and subdued thereafter.' Switzerland S&P Ratings Current: AAA, stable Near term (Up to six months): AAA Long term (Next 2-3 years): AAA, negative Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, stable Near term (Up to six months): Aaa Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aaa Citi's General Perspective: 'We are again cutting our GDP forecasts markedly, and now expect GDP to fall by 0.2% this year, staying weak in 2013 (forecasts last month were growth of 0.7% in 2012 and 0.9% in 2013)...Deflation is likely to intensify near term and we expect that the price level at end-2016 will be little changed from the end-2010 level. The SNB will continue to firmly resist CHF appreciation, and they may seek to weaken the CHF through setting a new (depreciated) FX ceiling.' Sweden S&P Ratings Current: AAA, stable Near term (Up to six months): AAA Long term (Next 2-3 years): AAA Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, stable Near term (Up to six months): Aaa Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aaa Citi's General Perspective: 'Activity indicators have been mixed of late -- hard data weakening, but sentiment data either levelling out or improving -- but in our view this does not alter the overall picture of a marked growth slowdown this year. In February, the key policy rate was cut by another 25bp to 1.50% and the new conditional interest rate path signals no additional easing ahead. However, we expect that continued downgrades to the Riksbank's growth outlook will justify further near-term easing, and confirm our repo rate forecast of 1.0% by mid-year.' Denmark S&P Ratings Current: AAA, stable Near term (Up to six months): AAA Long term (Next 2-3 years): AAA Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, stable Near term (Up to six months): Aaa Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aaa Citi's General Perspective: 'GDP growth turned negative in 3Q and this probably marks the start of a prolonged period of limited economic expansion. With an extra DKK 30bn in revenue from pension taxes (amid surprisingly high returns on equity and bond investments), the government probably will be able to keep its budget deficit within the 3% of GDP target in 2011. To fend off pressures on the DKK, the DNB has cut rates deeper than the ECB. If, as we expect, the ECB cuts further and the DKK remains firm, the DNB will probably continue to cut as well.' Norway S&P Ratings Current: AAA, stable Near term (Up to six months): AAA Long term (Next 2-3 years): AAA Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, stable Near term (Up to six months): Aaa Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aaa Citi's General Perspective: 'The economy lost momentum in late-2011, reflecting softer private consumption and weaker non-oil exports. Thanks to the stabilizing effect that the petroleum industry has on the Norwegian economy, we continue to expect decent growth ahead. The Norges Bank cut by a larger-than-expected 50bp to 1.75% in Dec-11 and, against a backdrop of probable EMU recession plus additional ECB policy easing, the Norges Bank might decide to cut again. Domestic conditions, however, do not warrant lower key rates and continued low rates could fuel a housing bubble.' European Financial Stability Facility--the eurozone bailout fund S&P Ratings Current: AA+, developing Near term (Up to six months): AA+ Long term (Next 2-3 years): AA+ Moody's Ratings Current: Aaa, stable Near term (Up to six months): Aaa Long term (Next 2-3 years): Aa1 Citi's General Perspective on the Euro Area: 'We are revising up slightly our euro area GDP forecast by 0.2 points to -1.3% for 2012. The upward revision is due partly to a smaller-than-expected contraction in 4Q 2012 and stronger-than-expected sentiment data in early 2012. However, with extra fiscal tightening in the pipeline in most EMU countries and with tighter bank lending conditions feeding through to the private sector, we continue to expect a sizable fall in GDP this year and a modest drop (0.3%) in 2013.'

