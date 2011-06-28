Citi Hackers Made Off With $2.7 Million

Photo: oddomar via flickr

Citigroup was the victim of a devastating hack attack earlier this year.Now Bloomberg writes that the attack led to $2.7 million being lost by about 3,400 customers when their info was leaked.



This almost certainly means that the $2.7 million is loot for the hackers in the form of fraudulent purchases and/or transfers. Citigroup will reimburse all of its affected customers.

Meanwhile the hackers are still at large.

