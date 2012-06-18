CITI: Our Greek Exit Opinion Is Unchanged, 50% To 75% Probability Greece Is Out

Photo: UPTRAIN via Flickr

Citi’s economics team led Willem Buiter and Michael Saunders made some noise late last week when they wrote that Greece would exit the euro on January 1, 2013.Despite the results of this weekend’s Greek elections, which favours bailouts, austerity, and the euro, Citi continues to believe Greece is likely to exit the euro.



Here’s a clip from the published by Citi’s Jurgen Michels:

Initial reactions from European officials welcome the outcome of the election, but made very clear that the there is little room for the new government to change the existing bailout programme.

With this in mind, our probabilities for Grexit [Greek Exit] remain unchanged in the range between 50% and 75% over the next 12 to 18 months. While the outcome of the election, and the likely agreement on an ND-led government has reduced the risk of an exit in the very near term, with the large role of SYRIZA in Parliament and its power to organise protest against further austerity measures and far-reaching structural reforms on the streets, it looks to us unlikely that Greece will be able to fulfil only slightly amended conditions of the MoU.

Unchanged seems to be the operative term this morning. The post election rally has been extremely short-lived. The euro is down. European stocks are down. And U.S. futures are down.

SEE ALSO: This Is What Happens If Greece Exits The Euro >

Initial reactions from European officials welcome the outcome of the election, but made very clear that the there is little room for the new government to change the existing bailout programme.

 With this in mind, our probabilities for Grexit remain unchanged in the range between 50% and 75% over the next 12 to 18 months. While the outcome of the election, and the likely agreement on an ND-led government has reduced the risk of an exit in the very near term, with the large role of SYRIZA in Parliament and its power to organise protest against further austerity measures and far-reaching structural reforms on the streets, it looks to us unlikely that Greece will be able to fulfil only slightly amended conditions of the MoU.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.