CITI PRESENTS: The 20 Best Stocks In The World

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Citigroup recently published its massive 112-page Global Equity Quarterly report. Robert Buckland, Citi’s Chief Global Equity Strategist, included the firm’s prized “Global Favoured Stock List,” a compilation of the very best stock picks from each of the firm’s top regional strategists.



What you get is a globally diverse group of stocks that include banks, power suppliers and wine sellers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.