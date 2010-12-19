New York Judge Tells Citi To Get Over Itself

Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Arthur Schack is a busy man. He has no time to wait around for inadequately prepared lawyers and their jaded clients.



So when Citi and it’s attorney failed to file accurate court papers in a foreclosure case, Schack wasted no time in blasting the bank, the New York Post reported.

“The court does not work for Citi and cannot wait for Citi, a multi-billion-dollar financial behemoth to get its act together.”

And then he threw out the case.

Basically what happened is that Ci ti’s lawyer neglected to sign a form verifying that all the paperwork in the case was accurate. Every laywer that is representing a client in a foreclosure case, has to sign that form – it’s a New York court rule.

The lawyer that was representing Citi, Vincent Surico, agreed in October to file the affirmation. But then he failed to sign it.

Surico blamed it on Citi, saying the bank did not have “procedures to comply” with the order, whatever that means.

