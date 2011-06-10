Citi Sends Out "Tens Of Thousands" Of New Credit Cards Because Of Huge Hacker Attack

Citi has to send out “tens of thousands” of replacement credit cards to customers who’s accounts were breached.



The bank “didn’t rule out the possibility of fraudulent charges on the accounts, which Citi said represent about 1% of its North American bank card customers,” the WSJ reported.

Information including names, account numbers and email addresses may have been viewed by the hackers.

“During routine monitoring, we recently discovered unauthorised access to Citi’s Account Online,” the bank disclosed today.

The good news: Yesterday in Washington at a personal finance press conference, Federal Chief Technology Officer Aneesh Paul Chopra said specifically that cyber security is an area of growth for the U.S economy.

