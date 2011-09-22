The Mets Are Finally Going To Move In The Fences At Citi Field

Photo: Dave Winer//Flickr

New York Mets GM Sandy Alderson says the team is ready to make Citi Field more hitter-friendly.”To some extent it’s a question of entertainment,” Alderson told the New York Post. “The hardcore baseball fan I think enjoys the 2-1, the 3-2 [score]. We’re appealing to a little broader segment, and I think offence is appealing. offence sells.”



Alderson said the changes would be “not subtle.”

The 16-foot leftfield fence will likely be altered. In addition, the dimensions of every area of the field could be shortened.

1.9% of balls in play have resulted in homeruns at Citi. The Major League average is 2.5%.

