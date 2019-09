Citi Fails Stress Test, BAC and JPM Get "A's"

Chris Whalen’s Institutional Risk Analytics has published its Q4 stress test for Citi, Bank of America, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo. Citi failed, of course. Surprisingly, Bank of America got an “A.”



Citi C Stress Test



