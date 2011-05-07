Here's Who's REALLY Making Money On Surging Gas Prices

Photo: AP
The selloff in crude doesn’t mean gas prices are going to fall anytime soon. In fact, prices for gasoline aren’t expected to top out until the end of the second quarter.The surging gas prices are rough if you’re a consumer. But as a stock investor, you can make money on the trend.
In a new research note, Citi’s Deborah Weinswig suggests 10 ways.
Tickers: BJ, COST
Why: While BJ's and Costco both function as warehouse retailers, they also sell gas. So consumers looking to cut spending on what they buy can also take advantage of cheap gas prices at the same location.
There's a strong correlation between same store sales at warehouse retailers, and the year-over-year rise in gas prices.
Source: Citi's Deborah Weinswig
Tickers: JWN, SKS
Why: High end consumers spend much less on gas as a per cent of their disposable income, only 1.9%, then other classes. Their portfolios also tend to rise with an increase in gas prices.
Top end retailers like Nordstrom and Saks are unlikely to be impacted, as spending cuts will focus mostly on those with tighter budgets.
Source: Citi's Deborah Weinswig
Tickers: DG, FDO
Why: Cheap dollar stores like Dollar General and Family Dollar offer a variety of low-cost goods at a single location. That location is often close to the homes of its key buyers. That buying class is also expanding, with more middle class shoppers making it a destination.
Source: Citi's Deborah Weinswig
Tickers: M
Why: Shoppers with more money are less likely to travel to multiple locations to do their shopping. Malls will win in this scenario, so Macy's is a good bet.
Source: Citi's Deborah Weinswig
Tickers: KR, SVU, SWY
Why: Consumers will be buying more at their local supermarkets, including ready-made meals, than eating out. They may abandon more high priced supermarkets for the likes of Kruger, Safeway, and Supervalue.
In the case of Kruger stores, the company also offers a gas discount package at Shell stations based on how much customers spend at Kruger.
Source: Citi's Deborah Weinswig
Tickers: JCP
Why: Stores like JC Penney's may see a slide in sales because their customers are mostly in the middle income segment. This won't hit other departments stores, like Macy's, Saks, and Nordstrom as hard, because their clients are richer. JC Penney's has been trying to attract a more affluent client, so it's unknown whether this will actually hurt sales.
Source: Citi's Deborah Weinswig
Tickers: HD, LOW
Why: Most home improvement purchases are not discretionary, so they are unlikely to be put off, or impact sales.
Source: Citi's Deborah Weinswig
Tickers: CVS, WAG
Why: Drug stores aren't likely to lose customers, even though they are more expensive than other locations. That's because, comparatively, they are located close to buyers. They could lose some traffic to dollar stores, however.
Source: Citi's Deborah Weinswig
Tickers: KSS
Why: Consumers are more likely to stop at the mall, once, rather than drive off to the off-mall sites of shops like Kohl's.
Source: Citi's Deborah Weinswig
Tickers: TGT, WMT
Why: Companies like Target and Wal-Mart will see shoppers decline to their distance from where they live. Traffic at Wal-Mart has an inverse relationship with the price of gas.
Source: Citi's Deborah Weinswig
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.