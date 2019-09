Citi’s Alan Heap notes that ‘Speculators are turning bearish and net longs are contracting.’ for commodities overall. In particular, ‘Gold ETF positions are slipping from a high level’:



Net long positions for gold have come off substantially in 2010, as shown in yellow below:

(Via Citi, Commodity Heap, Alan Heap, 19 March 2010)

