CHART OF THE DAY: Americans Just Added More Money To Emerging Markets Than From 1995 - 2005

Total assets under management for U.S. emerging markets funds is now pretty close to the peak level it hit pre-crisis and what’s striking is how quickly money has come back.



Americans’ invested assets in emerging markets funds rose by more than 700% over just five years ($20 billion in 2003 to $170 billion in 2008). It then halved during the crisis, but now it’s all come back.

Americans have doubled their investment in emerging markets, just since the crisis, and it’s more money added into emerging markets than was added during the 10 years from 1995 – 2005.

Love for developing markets stocks has emerged from the crisis completely unscathed:

(Via Citi Investment Research, Fund Flow Footprints, Tobias Levkovich, 30 September 2010)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.