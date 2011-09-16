Citi's Emerging Market "Weather Vane" Is Sending A Strong Buy Signal

“Panic” in the emerging markets implies an strong chance of a positive 12-month return on the MSCI GEM index, according to a new indicator from Citi.



The GEM Weather Vane sentiment index looks at nine inputs, including the forward P/E ratio on the emerging market index, emerging market fund flows and the Swiss Franc/Dollar rate.

When the index gives a score above 0.6, it indicates “euphoria,” which has a 74% chance of a positive 12-month return. When below -0.7, it indicates “panic,” which has an 84% chance of a 12-month positive return. Right now the index is highly negative at -1.21.

Sounds pretty good, right? The only problem is that the index has been stuck in panic mode for longer than ever before, and that could throw off the model:

our sentiment indicator has already been in ‘panic’ mode for 19 (of the past 20) weeks. (Indeed, it moved into ‘panic’ territory even before that – in late-February 2011 – before pulling back to neutral soon after.) The current 19-week period of almost continuous ‘panic’ is the longest since our model began in 1993. The previous longest period of continuous ‘panic’ was 13 weeks from late-September 2008. We have already noted how our sentiment indicator was very early in delivering a buy signal during the 2007-8 bear market.

