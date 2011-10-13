Everyone At Citigroup Is Chuckling At This Young Banker For Sending Around A Cocky Introduction

Someone working in Citigroup’s Institutional Clients Group in Australia has apparently sent a bulk of the employees at Citi a hilariously cocky email welcoming himself to the company.



“Looking to be a rock star at this place — feel free to send through your tips, but I think I’ve got this one covered.”

Don’t let how stunned you are that people continue to make these seemingly obvious career missteps distract you from enjoying this. This guy (we won’t name him, although it seems like he’d enjoy it if we did, because he believes, as you’ll see below, that any publicity that says you’re a banker makes more ladies come running) might have just topped them all by including not one, but two email attachments, including a magazine clipping with his picture from his school’s magazine, with his picture, in which he is leaning against a wall, and quoted saying, “The BCom is probably one of the most useful degrees one can do at university.”

The second attachment, also a magazine clip, appears to be from the magazine “Cleo,” the equivalent of Cosmopolitan in the U.S. He’s quoted saying, “I was attracted to banking because it seemed interesting and prestigious. To be successful, you need to be driven and thick-skinned — I guess the alpha male type. I deal with work pressure by maximizing my fun time. The stereotype of women going after bankers is hopefully true and, after this feature, will happen more often! A woman’s stock goes up if she has a great smile, big brown eyes, and is fun and interesting. I’m not into the whole dinner/movie/drink routine — and always ready and willing to do something out of her comfort zone. Success for me is doing whatever it is that makes you happy.”

All of this he later tells “all the haters” to eat, basically, as he lists his accomplishments in a follow-up email.

Read below –

Note: His phone is disconnected, so this may be a prank. Hazing is not uncommon for first years, so it’s possible that someone decided to test to see how thick his skin is.

He is quoted saying the above while wearing this –

