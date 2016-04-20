This chart tells the complete story of the US economy

Since the financial crisis, the US economy has been driven by three big trends:

Households are paying down debt.

Banks are paying down debt and bulking up their balance sheets.

While corporate America is borrowing like crazy.

The following chart, which comes to us from Citi, was first flagged by David Schawel at New River Investments who noted that this is about as clean as it gets for summing up the big economic themes playing out.

