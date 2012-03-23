Citi Expects These Companies To Report An Earnings Surprise In The Coming Weeks

In the past four quarters over 67 per cent of companies in the S&P500 have reported positive earnings surprises and 23 per cent have reported negative surprises.



And with peak first quarter 2012 earnings only five weeks away, Citi analysts Keith Miller, Hong Li and Peter Lo are out with their earnings forecasts for companies reporting between March 20 and April 30.

First the list of companies with a market cap of $1 billion or more, that are expected to have a positive earnings surprise. Note Cintas and Actuant Corp have already announced earnings and both beat expectations:

Photo: Citi Investment Research and Analysis and Thomson Financial

Now here are the companies with over $1 billion market cap that Citi thinks will have a negative earnings surprise:

Photo: Citi Investment Research and Analysis and Thomson Financial

Note: Citi defines an “earnings surprise” as the reported EPS, less the mean consensus — all divided by the standard deviation of the estimates.

