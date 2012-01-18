CITI MISSES BIG ON BOTH EPS AND REVENUE

UPDATE: Citi just missed big on both EPS and revenue.



Here’s the rundown:

EPS: $0.38 Estimate: $0.51

Revenue: $17.17 billion Estimate: $18.46 billion

4Q Profit: $1.16 billion

Shares of Citi are falling pre-market, it’s down nearly 3% now.

Here’s the full release for earnings >

The 17.17 billion in fourth quarter revenue is a 7% year-over-year decrease from 2010’s $18.37 billion. Total profit for the fourth quarter came in at $1.16 billion, down 69% from last quarter, and down 11% year-over-year.

Overall, Citi posted a profit of $11.3 billion for 2011, up 6% from 2010.

Like many other financials, the volatile global economy seems to have taken a toll on Citi’s investment banking business. The firm reported a 11% decrease in year-over-year reveues for its banking and securities division. Regional consumer banking revenue for the fourth quarter, on the other hand, had a 1% increase compared to 2010.

“Clearly, the macro environment has impacted the capital markets and we will continue to right-size our businesses to match the environment,” Citi CEO Vikram Pandit said in the press release.

Here’s a rundown of investment banking:

There were several notable one-time costs to Citi’s fourth quarter revenue, including previously announced $428 million in severence payments connected to layoffs and $300 million related to changing Japanese tax rates. Citi also reported $557 million in legal costs, making total charges for the fourth quarter around $1.28 billion.

EARLIER: Citi is the financial to watch for the day, as the bank will release its 2011 fourth quarter earnings today at 8 am ET.

Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $0.51, according to Bloomberg data.

We’ll be covering the earnings live, so check back soon for updates.

—-

