Photo: oddomar via flickr

A day after JPMorgan easily beat (lowered) expectations, Citigroup has just done the same.EPS of $1.09 came in well ahead of estimates of $.97.



Revenue of $20.6 billion beat estimates of $19.9 billion.

Shares are up about 3%.

Read the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.