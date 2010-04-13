Citi: Here's Why Stocks Are About To Blow Away Earnings Estimates AGAIN This Season

U.S. corporate earnings made analyst estimates look far too bearish over the last few quarters, beating estimates and rallying during 2009.



Thus it’s easy to think analysts’ excessive pessimism has run its course and now they are expecting too much from companies — but Citi’s Steven Wieting is taking the hard road.

This earnings season, for Q1 earnings, he thinks U.S. companies are going to report even higher earnings than analysts have forecast. Yet again.

His S&P 500 aggregate earnings estimate is already 6.4% higher than consensus in anticipation of this wave of ‘earnings beats’.

Think it’s wild? He calls current analyst expectations an ‘Easy Hurdle’ for stocks to beat this earnings season.

Why Stocks Will Blow Away The Street This Season >

(Via Citi Investment Research, 1Q Corporate Earnings — Yet Again, Estimates Look Light, Steven Wieting, 12 April 2010)

First of all, executives have become increasingly confident in the economy based on what they are seeing on the ground now.. and just in Q1. Source: Citi Positive economic surprises have continued to pop up across the economy. Source: Citi A blizzard effect was felt in February, and March saw a boom in sales as weather improved. Source: Citi Commodities prices typically lead the real economy, and in Q1 materials and energy were booming. Source: Citi Global leading economic indicators have surged, and earnings generally follow. Source: Citi Analyst forecasts look too weak based on a read of historical seasonality. 'While estimates have been rising into results, for most non-financial firms, they still show an EPS decline from 4Q 2009 that is roughly twice the seasonal norm.' Source: Citi Improvements on the employment front will drive higher wages... Source: Citi Wage growth has generally been accompanied by higher profits, because both are a sign of the economic environment we are in. 'Only in periods when sales fall hard do profits deeply underperform wages. Such was recently the case in late 2007 to early 2009. During expansions, profits rise 4x as fast as real wages, though both tend to get to the same place when averaging in recessions over long periods.' Source: Citi Still, some slowing in profit growth should be expected, particularly outside financial. Source: Citi But we think analysts are still too bearish. Citi's macro estimates are 6.4% higher than the street. Source: Citi Even stocks have moved ahead of profits already, a further sign that Q1 could beat what analysts have for estimates. Source: Citi Even in 2011, the trend implies a 9% improvement in S&P 500 earnings per share. Source: Citi Now Check Out What Commodities You Should Have Been In Instead Of Gold This Year See the commodities here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.