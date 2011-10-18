REVEALED: How Consumers Are Going To Shop This Christmas Season

Photo: jypsygen on flickr

Despite unfavorable macroeconomic pressures, shoppers surveyed by Citigroup say that they will spend 2% to 4% more this holiday season than they did a year ago.However, those surveyed have also indicated a greater preference for discounts, which should lead to tighter profit margins for retailers.



On the other, high-priced items like tablet computers and iPhones are at the top of many shopping lists.

Overall, things are not looking so dour this year for the nation’s retailers. Mall traffic is stabilizing as stores begin to release their winter and holiday assortments.

Black Friday Will Be Bigger Than Normal For Retailers 2011: 62% Expect To Shop on Black Friday 2010: 54% 2009: 49% Furthermore, 75% of shoppers indicated that they would do some holiday shopping before Black Friday, up from 69% in 2010. Shoppers are hoping retailers start offering discounts early. Source: Citi Investment Research & Analysis Discount Stores Will Perform Best 61% of those surveyed said they would do some shopping at a discount retailer like Target or Walmart. 19.3% said they would shop at traditional department stores like Macy's. To a lesser extent, shoppers will head to discount apparel stores, specialty apparel stores, and other retailers. Source: Citi Investment Research & Analysis Concerns over the economy are driving spending decisions 2011: 45% Concerns Over the Economy Most Likely To Influence Spending 2010: 38% 2009: 38% Interestingly, a change in job status or income was the second largest concern, as 33% said it would influence spending. Source: Citi Investment Research & Analysis Consumers Looking for Bigger Promotions 2011: 64% Say They Need Discounts Between 30% and 50% To Justify Purchase 2010: 54% 2009: 47% Clearance. Discount. Sale. Call it what you like, but consumers are looking for larger reductions this holiday. Citi found coupons and buy one, get one free programs lost popularity as respondents push for percentage or dollar off promos. Source: Citi Investment Research & Analysis E-commerce Gains Momentum 2011: 30% Say They Would Complete 40% to 100% Of Their Shopping Online 2010: 20% 2009: 22% Retailer expansion online is finally bearing substantive fruit. 20% of consumers said they would more shopping through e-commerce channels this year over last. That compares to last year when 19% said they would conduct more shopping compared to 2009. Source: Citi Investment Research & Analysis Holiday assortment refreshed at Nike Nike, hoping to gain on the apparel push this holiday, designed an entire collection around Lebron James.

Check it all out here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.