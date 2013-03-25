CITI: Cyprus Set A Bad Precedent, And Is Long-Term Negative For The Euro

Last night, European leaders came to a deal for Cyprus that basically amounts to gigantic haircuts for uninsured depositors at Cyprus’ two biggest banks, and no tax or haircuts for anyone else. You can read the details here.



The plan doesn’t need to pass the Cypriot parliament, because it’s a restructuring that was enabled via a vote last Friday. There’s no new tax.

Even if the deal holds, and there’s not some immediate consequence, it’s still bad news for Europe and the Euro, argues Citi’s Steven Englander.

We would expect the EUR to be trading lower by the end of the NY day. The reason is that the Cyprus crisis has opened up some precedents that will make investors more worried about how future euro zone crises will evolve and does nothing to enhance growth, and if anything brings back the Germany that can say ‘no’ to just about everything. So we think that the EUR will have trouble regaining 1.31 and will probably drift below 1.30 in the course of time. It is not a first-order negative for the euro but adds to the baggage it will carry in future crises.

…

It makes the euro zone more susceptible to bank deposit runs in the event that banks come under question. This may make any future bank-related crisis more intense. The fact that deposit insurance was called into question so casually will make other depositors wary of policymaker assurances that they would not behave similarly. It told depositors that policymakers could act that way if they wanted to. The German FM’s comments that deposit insurance does not apply to levies and is only as good as the sovereign backing the insurance will be remembered at the next crisis. So now we have a deal that does not involve repudiating deposit insurance or imposing a levy on deposits — yet is has managed to raise fears of deposit insurance repudiation and deposit levies down the road.

Sparing insured depositors was a good move, but even still the large depositor haircuts were shocking, and the fact that initially they were willing to consider the one-off tax was fairly stunning.

And as we’ve argued, the political contagion is a big issue. Germany looks like a bully, and that will foment anti-Euro opposition in countries like Greece and Italy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.