CITI PRESENTS: The 27 Greatest Consumer Brands In The World

Photo: Nike
Citi has has identified the 27 “World Champions” of the consumer discretionary sector.The team of analysts led by Greg Badishkanian believes that these companies have “significant and enduring business models over the long term.”
Citi’s analysts also have favourable ratings on all of these stocks.
Here’s Badishkanian’s screening criteria:
- Market cap exceeds $3 billion;
- Minimum of top 3 in market share in a third of the company’s businesses; and
- Significant revenue streams from outside its domestic market.
The note very expressly states that subjective factors were instrumental in creating the list.
The report also highlights Coach, Intertek, and Nissan as the “best of the best” in their sectors based on financial and qualitative analysis.
Ticker: ADS
Target Price: €76.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +16.4 per cent
Sub-Sector: Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods
'Why it's a Champion': Adidas holds 20 per cent of global sportswear market share, and stands to benefit from sales growth and scale economies.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: AMZN
Target Price: $275.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +2941.0 per cent
Sub-Sector: Internet & catalogue Retail
'Why it's a Champion': Amazon is the leading online retailer in the U.S. and around the world,and remains well-positioned for continued market share gain and profit margin growth internationally.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: BMW
Target Price: €68.00
3-yr EPS Growth: -2.6 per cent
Sub-Sector: Automobiles
'Why it's a Champion': Globally, BMW is near the top of the luxury car industry, but faces risks to its growth in China.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: BWA
Target Price: $76.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +11.6 per cent
Sub-Sector: Auto Components
'Why it's a Champion': Borg Warner is a leading supplier of powertrain and transmission technologies, and expects an increase in business due to a spike in diesel fuel demand.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: 5108: Tokyo
Target Price: ¥2010
3-yr EPS Growth: +24.5 per cent
Sub-Sector: Auto Components
'Why it's a Champion': Bridgestone has 16 per cent of the global tire market, making the company the largest tire maker on the planet.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: CCL
Target Price: $44.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +9.1 per cent
Sub-Sector: Hotels, Restaurants, & Leisure
'Why it's a Champion': Around the world, Carnival has the highest market share of cruise passengers.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: COH
Target Price: $67.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +15.6 per cent
Sub-Sector: Textiles, Apparel, & Luxury Goods
'Why it's a Champion': By unit, Coach leads the world in imported luxury handbags, as the company continues to dominate the U.S. market with a 28 per cent share.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: CPG.L
Target Price: £8.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +9.1 per cent
Sub-Sector: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
'Why it's a Champion': Compass Group's shareholders are likely to receive double-digit returns from an expansion of profit margins.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: 6902: Tokyo
Target Price: ¥3000
3-yr EPS Growth: +19.2 per cent
Sub-Sector: Auto Components
'Why it's a Champion': The upwards trend in global market share is expected to continue for this auto-parts company.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: EBAY
Target Price: $50.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +15.3 per cent
Sub-Sector: Internet Software & Services
'Why it's a Champion': Citi's analysts favour eBay, the leading online marketplace, while claiming it is neutral on valuation.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: EDEN
Target Price: €25.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +10.7 per cent
Sub-Sector: Commercial Services & Supplies
'Why it's a Champion': Edenred is the global leader for employee and public benefits products and services -- a highly cash-intensive business.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: FOSL
Target Price: $108.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +16.4 per cent
Sub-Sector: Textiles, Apparel, & Luxury Goods
'Why it's a Champion': Fossil has 40 to 50 per cent of the mid-priced watch market share in the U.S., and 10 per cent of the global watch market share.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: HOG
Target Price: $58.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +12.1 per cent
Sub-Sector: Automobiles
'Why it's a Champion': The motorcycle behemoth has a third of the global market share and half of the domestic market share, while improving margins.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: 005380: Korea SE
Target Price: ₩280000
3-yr EPS Growth: +10.3 per cent
Sub-Sector: Automobiles
'Why it's a Champion': Hyundai is the sixth largest automobile maker in the world.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: ITX
Target Price: €115.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +16.3 per cent
Sub-Sector: Specialty Retail
'Why it's a Champion': This fashion retailer has seen an acceleration in store openings and exceptional growth in Asian and other emerging markets.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: IHG
Target Price: £19.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +8.3 per cent
Sub-Sector: Hotels, Restaurants, & Leisure
'Why it's a Champion': By number of rooms, Intercontinental ranks as the largest hotel company in the world.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: ITRK
Target Price: £31.50
3-yr EPS Growth: +16.4 per cent
Sub-Sector: Professional Services
'Why it's a Champion': Intertek is positioned to continue its strong organic growth as the global market leader in Consumer Testing.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: LVS
Target Price: $58.50
3-yr EPS Growth: +18.0 per cent
Sub-Sector: Hotels, Restaurants, & Leisure
'Why it's a Champion': Las Vegas Sands is expected to continue its market share gains in Macau and Singapore.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: MC:EN
Target Price: €148.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +13.6 per cent
Sub-Sector: Textiles, Apparel, & Luxury Goods
'Why it's a Champion': In terms of revenue, LVMH is the largest producer and distributor of luxury goods, and has some of the highest returns int he industry.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: NKE
Target Price: $100.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +11.3 per cent
Sub-Sector: Textiles, Apparel, & Luxury Goods
'Why it's a Champion': Nike has a substantial hold on the global footwear market, with 37 per cent market share, and an impressive 10 per cent in the global apparel market as a whole.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: 7201: Tokyo
Target Price: ¥1000.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +13.1 per cent
Sub-Sector: Automobiles
'Why it's a Champion': Nissan is the leading global auto company and has seen its brand value improve via increased sales.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: PII
Target Price: $102.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +19.5 per cent
Sub-Sector: Leisure Equipment & Products
'Why it's a Champion': Polaris is the world's leader in market share for off-road vehicles, and innovation is expected to help the company outpace the industry.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: RCL
Target Price: $41.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +7.7 per cent
Sub-Sector: Hotels, Restaurants, & Leisure
'Why it's a Champion': Royal Caribbean has 25 per cent market share of cruise passengers around the globe, with opportunities to expand internationally.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: SBUX
Target Price: $63.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +20.0 per cent
Sub-Sector: Hotels, Restaurants, & Leisure
'Why it's a Champion': Starbucks, one of the world's largest coffee chains, stands to benefit from the cyclical recovery int he U.S. and international expansion.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: HOT
Target Price: $65.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +12.0 per cent
Sub-Sector: Hotels, Restaurants, & Leisure
'Why it's a Champion': This hotel chain controls some of the market's strongest brands, such as Sheraton and Westin.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: UHR
Target Price: ₣402.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +10.2 per cent
Sub-Sector: Textiles, Apparel, and Luxury Goods
'Why it's a Champion': Swatch is the global leader in the production and sale of finished watches.
Source: Citi Research
Ticker: VOW
Target Price: €150.00
3-yr EPS Growth: +34.2 per cent
Sub-Sector: Automobiles
'Why it's a Champion': Citi's analysts believe Volkswagen is undervalued given its P/E ratio, and sees strong performance from the top global car manufacturer (by units).
Source: Citi Research
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.