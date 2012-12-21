CITI PRESENTS: The 27 Greatest Consumer Brands In The World

Photo: Nike

Citi has has identified the 27 “World Champions” of the consumer discretionary sector.The team of analysts led by Greg Badishkanian believes that these companies have “significant and enduring business models over the long term.”



Citi’s analysts also have favourable ratings on all of these stocks.

Here’s Badishkanian’s screening criteria:

Market cap exceeds $3 billion;

Minimum of top 3 in market share in a third of the company’s businesses; and

Significant revenue streams from outside its domestic market.

The note very expressly states that subjective factors were instrumental in creating the list.

The report also highlights Coach, Intertek, and Nissan as the “best of the best” in their sectors based on financial and qualitative analysis.

