Parents Across The Developed World Say Their Kids Will Be Worse Off Than They Were

Parents in developed markets overwhelmingly believe their children will be worse off financially than they were, according to a recent chart from Citi.

France is the gloomiest by a wide margin, with 90% of adults saying their children will face greater hardships than they did.

Israel and Australia were the least pessimistic.

In the U.S., 62% said their children’s fortunes will have deteriorated.

Fewer emerging market parents are as glum about their kids’ future — though here the lowest “worse off” ratings are in places, like China and Russia, that barely made it out of the 20th century alive.

