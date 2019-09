Citi CFO Crittenden: Yes, We Might Need Another Bailout

Citi CFO Gary Crittenden struck the appropriate tone in his interview with CNBC’s Erin Burnett this morning.



CNBC’s Erin Burnett: JOINING US NOW AS PROMISED, CITI’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER GARY CRITTENDEN. THANK YOU SO MUCH. I KNOW YOU’VE HAD A BUSY WEEKEND, YOU HAVEN’T HAD MUCH SLEEP. IS THIS IN SOME WAY A NATIONALIZATION OF CITIGROUP?

Citi’s CFO, Gary Crittenden: NO, I WOULDN’T THINK OF IT LIKE THAT AT ALL. SO THIS IS A TRANSACTION WHERE WE HAVE ISSUED PREFERRED SECURITIES TO THE GOVERNMENT, PAYING A FAIR COUPON ON THOSE SECURITIES. WE HAVE ISSUED WARRANTS IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE SECURITIES THAT GIVES THE GOVERNMENT AN INCREMENTAL 4.5% OWNERSHIP IN THE COMPANY OR A TOTAL OF 7.8%. THEIR OWNERSHIP IS LIMITED TO THAT LEVEL. SO I WOULDN’T THINK ABOUT IT AS A NATIONALIZATION IN ANY SENSE.

Burnett: EXCEPT FOR WHEN PEOPLE HEAR THIS AROUND THE COUNTRY, IT IS NOT JUST THE TAXPAYER MONEY GOING IN WHICH IS NOW NORTH OF $40 BILLION, BUT IT IS ALSO THIS BACKING OF $300 BILLION IN LOANS. HOW SHOULD PEOPLE LOOK AT THIS? IS THIS THE TAXPAYER TAKING ON THE RISK OF CITI HAVING ANY BAD LOANS IN THAT ENTIRE 300?

Crittenden: THE WAY I WOULD THINK ABOUT IT IS WE HAVE THE FIRST LOSS ON $29 BILLION OF THESE ASSETS. OBVIOUSLY WE HAVE TAKEN SOME RESERVES AGAINST THESE ASSETS HISTORICALLY AND MARKS AGAINST THESE ASSETS. IN ADDITION TO THAT WE HAVE $29 BILLION WORTH OF FIRST LOSS COVERAGE THAT WE PAY FOR. IT IS ONLY AFTER THAT $29 BILLION THAT THE GOVERNMENT STEPS IF AND WE HAVE A 90/10 SHARING OF THE LOSS THAT WOULD EXIST BEYOND THE $29 BILLION IN THE REST OF THE PORTFOLIO. WE THINK THAT’S A VERY REMOTE EVENT. WE THINK THE PROBABILITY THAT THE GOVERNMENT WILL ACTUALLY HAVE TO STEP IN AT SOME POINT GIVEN THE MARKS THAT HAVE BEEN TAKEN SO FAR IS RELATIVELY LOW.

Burnett: SO THEY TAKE 90% AND CITIGROUP WOULD TAKE 10%. TALKING TO PEOPLE OVER THE WEEKEND THEY SAID IF CITI CAN GET 10% ONLY THAT’S A HUGE WIN. DO YOU CONSIDER THIS AS A WIN FOR CITIGROUP OR A LOSS GIVEN THAT YOU WERE DRIVEN TO IT BY A PLUNGING STOCK PRICE?

Crittenden: I GUESS I’D THINK ABOUT IT DIFFERENTLY. THINK THIS UNDERLINES THE FACT THAT CITI HAS THE STRENGTH NOW BASICALLY TO BE PROACTIVE IN THIS MARKET. I DON’T THINK WE WON OR LOST IN THIS PROCESS. I THINK WE’VE INCREASED THE CONFIDENCE THAT THE COMPANY HAS THE STRENGTH TO DO WHAT IT NEEDS TO IN THIS ENVIRONMENT.

Burnett: SO WHAT ABOUT THIS COUPON? WE TALKED ABOUT IT ON THE PREFERRED.YOU’RE PAYING 8%.THE FIRST TRANCHE OF T.A.R.P. MONEY, YOU’RE ONLY PAYING 5%, NOW YOU PAY 8%. WAS THAT NEGOTIABLE?

Crittenden: NO, IT REALLY WASN’T. THE GOVERNMENT HAD A SET OF TERMS THEY WERE INTERESTED IN DOING THIS KIND OF STRUCTURE UNDER, AND THAT WAS THE TERM ASSOCIATED WITH THE DEAL THE GOVERNMENT PRESENTED.

Burnett: HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE THE NEGOTIATIONS THIS WEEKEND? WERE THEY TENSE?

Crittenden: NO. I’D SAY IT’S HIGHLY COLLABORATIVE. WE DEAL WITH OUR REGULATORS VIRTUALLY EVERY DAY.WE GO BACK AND FORTH ON VARIOUS ISSUES CONFRONTING THE INDUSTRY, CONFRONTING THE COMPANY. THIS WAS A COLLABORATIVE PROCESS. THEIR INTEREST IS TO ENSURE THERE IS STRENGTH AND STABILITY IN THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM. AND WE WANT TO BE SURE THAT WE MAKE OUR CONTRIBUTION TO THE STABILITY OF THE SYSTEM. AND SO WE BOTH HAD KIND OF A JOINT DESIRE TO HAVE THAT AS THE OUTCOME. I THINK WE GOT TO PLACE THAT’S

BOTH GOOD FOR THE GOVERNMENT, GOOD FOR THE TAXPAYER AND GOOD FOR CITI.

Burnett: SOME COMMENTS WERE MADE TO THE EFFECT LAST WEEK, SOME OTHERS ON THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE ALSO, CITIGROUP IS BEING TARGETED BY HEDGE FUNDS TRYING TO BRING IT DOWN, THERE WAS SORT AFTER CONCERTIFIED EFFORT. MORGAN STANLEY’S MADE THESE SORTS OF COMMENTS BEFORE AND REPORTS THAT I HAD HEARD WAS THE MAJORITY OF TRADING IN CITIGROUP SHARES LAST WEEK WAS HEDGE FUND BETTING THE STOCK WOULD GO DOWN, HEDGE FUNDS THAT MAY BE COUNTERPARTIES TO CITIGROUP AND EXPECT THE TAXPAYER TO MAKE GOOD ON THOSE PROMISES. DO YOU THINK IT WAS HEDGE FUNDS THAT DROVE YOU TO THIS POINT?

Crittenden: DO YOU KNOW, IT IS A LITTLE BIT DIFFICULT, AS YOU MIGHT GUESS. THE INFORMATION ON THE EXACT TRANSACTING IN YOUR STOCK IS VERY DIFFICULT TO UNCOVER. AND SO TO BE ABLE TO SPECIFICALLY POINT AND SAY THAT’S THE FACTOR THAT IS CONTRIBUTING TO SOME CHANGE IN OUR STOCK PRICE IS JUST DIFFICULT TO SAY FROM THE INFORMATION THAT’S AVAILABLE TO YOU.

Burnett: $300 BILLION IN LOANS. HOW MANY LOANS — WHAT’S YOUR TOTAL LOANS OUTSTANDING? OF THAT 300, WHAT KIND OF LOANS? MORTGAGES? CAR LOANS?

Crittenden: THIS ISN’T JUST LOANS. THESE ARE ALSO TRADING ASSETS WE HAVE IN TOTAL. YOU THINK ABOUT THIS AS AGAINST OUR TRILLION ASSET PORTFOLIO. SO WE HAD $2.3 TRILLION. WE’VE REDUCED OUR ASSETS BY $300 BILLION OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST YEAR. THIS ADDRESSES $306 BILLION OF THE ASSETS WE HAVE ON OUR BOOKS TODAY.

Burnett: SO ARE YOU GOING TO NEED ANY MORE MONEY FROM THE GOVERNMENT?

Crittenden: YOU KNOW, WHEN YOU HAVE MY JOB YOU CAN NEVER SAY NEVER. YOU DON’T KNOW HOW THE WORLD EVOLVES. CERTAINLY THIS HAS BEEN A VERY UNPREDICTABLE TIME PERIOD. BUT TODAY, ERIN , WE HAVE THE STRONGEST CAPITAL RATIOS I THINK AMONG ANY LARGE BANK IN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY. OUR TIER 1 RATIO IS STRONG. OUR TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO OUR RISK-WEIGHTED MANAGED ASSETS RATIO IS VERY STRONG. THIS COMPANY IS WELL capitalised AND I THINK IN A GOOD POSITION TO GO THROUGH THE ENVIRONMENT WE’RE IN.

Burnett: THE REASON I KEEP ASKING THIS IS THAT, LAST WEEK YOU PUT OUT A TOWN HALL PRESENTATION. I HAVE THE SLIDES HERE. WHEN YOU LOOKED AT TIER 1 RATIOS AND EXPOSURE TO BAD MORTGAGES OPTIONAL A.R.M.S., CITIGROUP WAS ALSO NUMBER ONE. PEOPLE ON WALL STREET REALLY WANT TO KNOW IS THIS GOING TO BE ENOUGH? IS THIS GOING TO HAPPEN TO ALL THE OTHER BIG BANKS AS WELL?

Crittenden: I THINK THERE ARE TWO REASONS HERE. THE FIRST REASON I FEEL CONFIDENT THIS IS GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL FOR US IS THAT OBVIOUSLY IT IS A LOT OF CAPITAL IN ABSOLUTE TERMS. IN ADDITION TO THE $25 BILLION WE RECEIVED FROM THE GOVERNMENT AND THE $50 BILLION WE RAISED ON OUR OWN, THIS IS ANOTHER $40 BILLION IN CAPITAL. ADDITIONALLY IT UNDERLINES THE FACT THAT THE GOVERNMENT IS COMMITTED TO THE STABILITY OF THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM AND SPECIFICALLY COMMITTED TO CITI’S ROLE IN THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM. AND SO I THINK WE WORKED HARD TO GET A PACKAGE HERE THAT SHOULD HAVE SOME SUCCESS.

Burnett: THE LOANS FROM THE GOVERNMENT THE FIRST TIME AROUND, AND NOW THE TOTAL T.A.R.P., WHICH IS MORE THAN $40 BILLION, DID NOT COME, AM I CORRECT, WITH ANY GUARANTEES, RESTRICTIONS, REQUIREMENTS OF WHETHER CITIGROUP WOULD INCREASE LENDING?

Crittenden: WELL, AT THE TIME OF THE ORIGINAL T.A.R.P., OBVIOUSLY WE WERE ASKED TO MAKE A COMMITMENT THAT WE WOULD USE THIS MONEY TO FURTHER THE INCREASE IN CREDIT IN THE ECONOMY.WE CERTAINLY ARE DOING THE EXACTLY THAT, WE’RE DOING ALL THAT WE CAN TO ENSURE THERE IS PROPER FLOW OF CAPITAL, PROPER FLOW OF CREDIT IN THE ECONOMY.

Burnett: SO YESTERDAY ON “MEET THE PRESS,” JOE LIEBERMAN SAID BANKS IN THIS COUNTRY ARE NOT LENDING AND MAKING THE IMPLICATION IT IS CRIMINAL. THEY’VE GOTTEN A LOAN FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND LOANS ARE NOT GOING OUT. CAN YOU SAY FOR CERTAIN CITIGROUP IS USING THIS MONOFOR AN INCREASE IN LOANS?

Crittenden: IF YOU LOOK AT OUR LOAN GROWTH, GO BACK TO OUR THIRD QUARTER REPORTED FINANCIALS, YOU CAN SEE DEPOSITS IN THE UNITED STATES WERE GROWING, CAN YOU SEE OUR LOAN BOOK WAS GROWING. THE PRIMARY ASSET CATEGORIES ARE GROWING ON OUR BALANCE SHEET.

Burnett: EXCEPT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED IN SEPTEMBER AND ALL OF THIS HAS HAPPENED SINCE THEN. THE MONEY SPECIFICALLY, THE $45 BILLION FROM THE T.A.R.P., THAT MONEY, WHAT ARE YOU USING IT FOR?

Crittenden: WELL, THE FIRST THING WE’RE USING IT FOR IS TO ENSURE THERE IS SUBSTANTIAL CONFIDENCE AROUND THE CAPITAL RATIOS OF CITI AND THAT MONEY OBVIOUSLY HASN’T ARRIVED YET. WE’LL MAKE WHAT WE THINK ARE PROPER DECISIONS TO TARGET THAT MONEY AGAINST THE MAJOR BUSINESS AREAS THAT WE’RE FOCUSING ON AS A COMPANY. A FEW MONTHS AGO WE HAD WHAT WE CALL CITI DAY ON OUR PREMISES AND WE TALKED ABOUT FIVE MAJOR BUSINESSES THAT WE’RE GOING TO BACK. THE CAPITAL THAT WE HAVE TO ALLOCATE IN THE COMPANY GETS ALLOCATES AGAINST THOSE BUSINESSES. THINGS LIKE OUR CREDIT CARD BUSINESS, THINGS LIKE CITI FINANCIAL HERE IN THE UNITED STATES, IT IS GROWING OUR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS AND BROKERAGE BUSINESS. IT’S GROWING OUR RETAIL FRANCHISES THAT WE HAVE AROUND THE WORLD. THE CAPITAL THAT WE HAVE AVAILABLE TO US INCLUDING THE GOVERNMENT CAPITAL IS DECKED AGAINST THOSE FIVE MAJOR BUSINESS STRATEGIES OF THE COMPANY.

Burnett: IT SOUNDS LIKE SOME OF THE MONEY MIGHT GO TO LENDING BUT IT IS GOING TO MORE BROADLY GO TO SHORE UP THE COMPANY INTO GROWING THOSE BUSINESSES.

Crittenden: WELL, YOU CAN’T MAKE THAT JUDGMENT YET. I THINK WE’LL SEE OVER TIME. IT IS OBVIOUSLY A FUNCTION OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND THERE WILL BE SOME BALANCE BETWEEN THE TWO.

Burnett: MANAGEMENT CHANGES WERE NOT REQUIRED EITHER AS A PART OF THIS DEAL OVER THE WEEKEND. ARE YOU STAYING?

Crittenden: NOBODY’S ASKED ME TO LEAVE TODAY.AT LEAST I’M HERE DOING THIS INTERVIEW, ERIN.

Burnett: WHAT ABOUT MORE JOB CUTS? 52,000 ANNOUNCED EARLIER THIS YEAR OR LAST WEEK OBVIOUSLY BUT PART OF AN EFFORT THROUGHOUT THE YEAR. ARE YOU GOING TO BE ANNOUNCING MORE?

Crittenden: WELL, I THINK WE’RE IN A MODE WHERE THERE WILL BE CONTINUOUS REENGINEERING IN THE COMPANY. I THINK THAT’S HEALTHY FOR THE COMPANY. AS YOU KNOW, THE JOB CUTS WE ANNOUNCED HAVE A PORTION THAT ARE RELATED TO SOME DIVESTITURES THAT WE’VE DONE AND ANNOUNCED. I THINK ON AN ONGOING BASIS ONCE WE ARE THROUGH THIS 53,000 WE DISCUSSED LAST MONDAY, THERE WILL BE AN ONGOING EFFORT TO ENHANCE AND IMPROVE THE PRODUCTIVITY OF THE COMPANY. IT MAY RESULT IN THE WORKFORCE BEING STABLE OR MODESTLY DOWN. WE’LL SEE OVER TIME.

Burnett: SOUNDS LIKE NOW YOU’RE SAYING IN ADDITION TO THOSE MODESTLY SAFE. IN ADDITION TO COMPENSATION, A LOT OF PEOPLE SAID THE GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS ON PART OF THAT AS T.A.R.P. TRULY LACKS TEETH. CAN YOU WALK US THROUGH WHAT YOU EXPECT TO YOUR OWN COMPENSATION SO PEOPLE GET A SENSE OF THE SACRIFICE HAPPENING AT THE TOP?

Crittenden: I ACTUALLY DON’T KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO MY COMPENSATION.AS PART OF THIS ADDITIONAL INJECTION OF CAPITAL THAT WE RECEIVED FROM THE GOVERNMENT AS PART OF THIS PREFERRED STOCK ISSUE, ONE OF THE PROVISIONS WAS THAT EXECUTIVE BONUSES WOULD BE REVIEWED BY THE APPROPRIATE REGULATOR AT THE GOVERNMENTAL LEVEL. I’M SURE IT WILL BE DONE IN THE APPROPRIATE WAY.

Burnett: 2008 COMPENSATION WILL BE SUBJECT TO THAT.

Crittenden: YEAH, 2008 COMPENSATION. THAT’S CORRECT.

Burnett: IS IT JUST AN EXECUTIVES OR IS THIS GOING TO APPLY ACROSS THE RANKS?

Crittenden: YOU KNOW, I DON’T KNOW. I DON’T KNOW. THE WAY IT’S WORDED IS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION.

Burnett: NOW, JUST SORT OF AS A PHILOSOPHICAL QUESTION WHICH SPEAKS TO WHAT WE’VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT HERE, HOW WOULD YOU SAY WE GOT HERE TO THIS POINT?

Crittenden: YOU MEAN AS AN INDUSTRY OR CITI SPECIFICALLY?

Burnett: EITHER ONE. BUT CITI SPECIFICALLY.

Crittenden: OBVIOUSLY, WHEN I CAME INTO THIS JOB CITI HAD A FAIRLY SIGNIFICANT POOL OF WHAT WE REEFD TO AS LEGACY ASSETS THAT WERE

EXPOSURES THAT WERE SUBJECT TO THE THINGS THAT HAVE HAPPENED IN THIS ENVIRONMENT. WHEN YOU HAVE CREDIT SPREADS WIDEN, WHEN YOU HAVE CONSUMER CREDIT ISSUES IN THE CREDIT CARD BUSINESS AND MORTGAGE BUSINESS WE HAD A PRETTY SIGNIFICANT CONCENTRATION OF OUR BUSINESS IN THOSE CATEGORIES. WE WORKED VERY HARD OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST YEAR TO REDUCE OUR CONCENTRATION IN THESE CATEGORIES. WE BROUGHT OUR OVERALL ASSETS DOWN BY $300 BILLION. WE’VE WORKED HARD TO CUT OUR COSTS BY A SIGNIFICANT per cent. YOU MENTIONED THE EFFORTS WE’VE MADE ON HEAD COUNT. WE’VE REDUCED THE CONCENTRATIONS WE’VE HAD IN SOME OF THESE MOST TROUBLING CATEGORIES OF ASSETS. OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST 11 MONTHS. WE HAVE WORK HARD TO ADDRESS THE ISSUES THAT WERE PART OF THE SITUATION THAT PREVAILED AT THE TIME WE FIRST CAME HERE. BUT THIS IS A DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT WHEN YOU ARE SUBSTANTIALLY EXPOSED TO THE U.S. CONSUMER.AND WE CLEARLY WERE SUBSTANTIALLY EXPOSED TO THE U.S. CONSUMER. WE’VE BEEN WORKING REALLY SINCE THIS TIME LAST YEAR TO ENSURE THAT THE COMPANY HAD A STRONG CAPITAL POSITION AND WAS IN A POSITION, AS I SAY TODAY, TO BE ABLE TO OPERATION FROM A POSITION OF STRENGTH WHERE OUR ABILITY TO DO THE THINGS WE NEED TO DO TO BE PROACTIVE IS CLEAR.

Burnett: TWO MORE QUICK QUESTIONS. FIRST YOU TALK ABOUT THE U.S.CONSUMER. I WAS IN MOSCOW LAST WEEK AND THERE ARE A LOT OF CITIBANKS THERE. THERE ARE A LOT OF CITIBANKS EVERYWHERE IN THE WORLD. YOU GET MORE OF YOUR BUSINESS THERE THAN YOU DO FROM ANYWHERE IN THE UNITED STATES. JUST IN MOSCOW PEOPLE ARE PULLING MONEY OUT OF ALL OF THE BANKS THERE BECAUSE THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE CURRENCY CRASHING. ARE YOU CONCERNED THAT CITIGROUP’S EXPOSURE OVERSEAS HAS NOW BECOME A MILLSTONE AROUND YOUR NECK OR YOUR ACHILLES HEEL?

Crittenden: MILLSTONE OR ACHILLES HEEL IS A VERY STRONG TERM. I WOULDN’T SAY THAT. IN OUR THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE I THINK WE DID A GOOD JOB OF IDENTIFYING TRENDS WE HAVE IN THE 17 LARGEST MARKETS IN WHICH WE COMPETE AROUND THE WORLD. RIGHT NOW LOOKS LIKE THERE’S THREE OF THEM THAT HAVE SOME DIFFICULTY. NOW MY BELIEF IS THAT OVER TIME IT IS LIKELY THERE IS GOING TO BE SOME INCREASE IN THAT STRESS IN OTHER MARKETS BUT OUR FRANCHISE OUTSIDE THE U.S. IS LARGELY FOCUSED ON UPSCALE CUSTOMERS. IT IS KIND OF UNDER OUR CITI GOLD UMBRELLA. I THINK THOSE UPSCALE CUSTOMERS LIKELY WILL ALLOW THE IMPACT OF ECONOMIC DETERIORATION OUTSIDE OF UNITED STATES TO BE SOMEWHAT MUTED FOR US.

Burnett: WILL IT GROW THOUGH STILL?

Crittenden: YEAH, IT WILL GROW. I THINK THE KEY POINT HERE IS THAT THE CUSTOMER FRANCHISE THAT WE HAVE SHOULD MUTE THE IMPACT IF HISTORY IS KIND OF ANY INDICATION OF THE FUTURE.

Burnett: FINAL QUESTION — $400 MILLION ON NAMING RIGHTS FOR THE METS STADIUM. THAT’S A LOT OF MONEY FOR A COMPANY DEALING WITH WHAT YOU’RE DEALING WITH. ARE YOU GOING TO STICK WITH THAT?

Crittenden: THOSE DECISIONS WERE MADE IN A DIFFERENT TIME AND A DIFFERENT PLACE. WE HAVE A LEGAL AND BINDING AGREEMENT AROUND THAT. I’VE NEVER HEARD IT DISCUSSED. I DON’T THINK IT IS AN ISSUE.

Burnett: THANK YOU SO MUCH, GARY .

Crittenden: I APPRECIATE IT AS WELL.

Burnett: GARY CRITTENDEN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CITIGROUP.

