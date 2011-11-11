The Former CEO Of Citigroup Has Three Words Of Advice For Rich Americans

Former Citi CEO Sandy Weill is pretty in tune with the general sentiments of the larger American public — he told the Wall Street Journal that wealthier Americans should try “to be quiet” amid a time of economic turmoil.



We wonder if he took Occupy Wall Street protestors, whose recent activities included a march to several financiers’ residences on the Upper East Side, into consideration when making that statement.

Because Weill is true to his word: he’s selling his 15 Central Park West penthouse and will be donating all the proceeds to charity. 15 Central Park West is considered to be one of the hottest properties in New York right now, consistently setting sale price records and blowing away expectations in its demand.

Weill and his wife Joan have been a longtime supporter of charities and the arts around New York, he’s currently the chairman of the board of Carnegie Hall.

The penthouse goes on the market today, with an initial asking price of $88 million. It was purchased in 2007 for $43.7 million, and made headlines back then because it was at the time the highest per-square-foot price paid for any property in New York. If this sale goes through, it could set a new record.

Weill won’t be straying far from the coveted Upper West Side address, which houses other famous tenants such as Denzel Washington and Madonna. (It’s also not short of financial stars, being home to Goldman Sachs’ Lloyd Blankfein and hedge funder Daniel Och.)

He and his wife will be moving to an apartment they own in the same building on the sixth floor. “Downsizing,” Weill told the WSJ.

Weill isn’t short of residences — he and his wife also bought a $31 million estate in Sonoma, California last year.

Brown Harris Stevens is the realtor for the sale. The listing isn’t online yet, but when it’s up we’ll be sure to update with photos.

