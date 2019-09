Citi (C) Will Cut Dividend To Near-Zero--Meredith Whitney

The star Oppenheimer analyst is appalled by Citi’s Vikram Pandit’s decision to keep paying a dividend when he needs capital. And that won’t last, she says:



Whitney on CNBC:

Bartiromo: DO YOU THINK THESE DIVIDENDS ARE IN JEOPARDY AND CONTINUE TO BE IN JEOPARDY? YOU SAID THAT THE LAST TIME, YOU SAID CITIGROUP WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO CUT THE DIVIDEND, OTHERS AS WELL. DO YOU STILL FEEL THAT WAY?

Whitney: I JUST DON’T UNDERSTAND WHY A COMPANY WOULD GO TO THE MARKET AND RAISE CAPITAL AND CONTINUE TO PAY ITS DIVIDEND. SO I STAND BY MY BELIEF THAT I THINK CITI ELIMINATES THE MAJORITY OF ITS DIVIDEND. LET’S SAY IT PAYS, YOU KNOW, 5 CENTS A QUARTER DIVIDEND LIKE WACHOVIA CHOSE TO DO. IT’S ABSOLUTELY IMPRUDENT FOR BOARD MEMBERS TO RECOMMEND A DIVIDEND PAYOUT WHEN THESE COMPANIES ARE SO CAPITAL CONSTRAINED.

See Also: Meredith Whitney Trashes Citi, Bank of America, Fannie, Freddie: The Complete CNBC Interview

