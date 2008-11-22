Citi (C) Watch: Check Clusterstock All Weekend

We’ll be stunned if Citigroup (C) opens Monday without some kind of major scheme with the government. If they’re not furiously sitting around a conference table right now, then someone needs to be fired (well, might be a little late on that one).



So we plan to update you throughout the weekend on all the developments/rumours/scare stories, etc. If you’ve got tips, please email them to either [email protected] or [email protected] or you can call/text the Clusterstock tipline at (646)-526-FEAR.

