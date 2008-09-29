Citi (C) To Fire 15,000 In Wachovia (WB) Deal

Citi (C) estimates that it will achieve annual cost savings of $3 billion after integrating Wachovia (WB). In case you’re not hip to corporate shorthand, this means mass firings.



We estimate that about half of the $3 billion ($1.5 billion) will be headcount-related. If we assume $100,000 all-in cost per employee, this translates to 15,000 employees getting the axe.

