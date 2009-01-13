Citi (C) Shares Slammed After Report Of $10 Billion Loss

Joe Weisenthal

Is Citigroup (C) set to resume the precipitious slide that forced it to double dib into TARP? After this morning’s report that the bank would report an eye-popping $10 billion loss, shares are off over 8% — at one point they touched $6.00.

Bucking the overall down day: Morgan Stanley (MS), which may announce this week that it’s buying Smith Barney from Citi. Shares are up over 5% on the news, suggesting the market likes its move to broaden this business and take advantage of Citi’s hour of need.

