Citi (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) Bidding For Wachovia (WB) Wreckage*

UPDATE: Wall Street Journal says that as of late Sunday evening, Wells was the more likely buyer. No mention of price

EARLIER: Citi and Wells Fargo are now bidding for Wachovia, the NYT says. The Fed is resisting backstopping Wachovia’s assets. If a takeover happens, it is expected to be at a few dollars a share, well below Friday’s $10 closing price.

The intense negotiations come as concern grew about Wachovia’s stability on Friday, these people said, despite a breakthrough reached Sunday by congressional negotiators on a $700 billion bailout for the financial system .

The government, led by the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department, has been involved in the talks as well, these people said. But so far, the government is resisting pressure to help bidders by guaranteeing a part of Wachovia’s assets the way it did for Bear Stearns when it was sold to JPMorgan Chase in March. The government has also opposed taking over Wachovia the way it did Washington Mutual earlier this week, these people said, unless its financial position deteriorates more rapidly.

A timetable for a potential deal is not clear, with the talks possibly extending beyond Sunday night.

Either way, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are unlikely to bid more than a few dollars per share for Wachovia, substantially less than the $10 at which its shares were trading Friday. It is unclear whether bondholders would also take a steep discount on their holdings, or be entirely wiped out.

(*As several readers quickly pointed out, if the shareholders get something in a takeover, the bondholders should be fine. It’s only in a WaMu-type situation that the debtholders would get hit.)

It’s also not clear whether Citi and Wells are considering buying the company whole or chopping it up into scrap. Both want the $400 billion in deposits. Both are also scared to death of the $800 billion in partially toxic mortgage assets.

The Bailout means that the acquirer could probably dump a good chunk of the trash off on the government, but given the size of the balance sheet, even a few dollars a share could prove to be far more than Wachovia’s net worth. (And it’s not yet clear what price the government will be paying for the assets).

