Citi: Brace For An Avalanche Of Economic Downgrades

The rising expectations cycle appears to be peaking, according to Citi in a new strategy note. We’re in for a double dip for growth expectations, if not a complete double dip for the economy:



Citi’s Geoffrey Dennis:

Given this background, the next challenge we see for equity markets is that, as ‘double-dip’ fears have risen recently, the pattern over several months of steady upgrades to GDP forecasts around the world appears now to be ending. The broad-based evidence of this is that our economists’ forecast for global GDP growth has leveled off at 3.8% in their latest monthly report published earlier today; further modest declines in this forecast are possible in the next few months. (What this means in effect is that, as forecasts for the Euro Area slide further – although they may simply hold for a time at current very low levels – the pressure of downgrades elsewhere causes the global growth forecast to turn down more readily.) This downgrade process has barely started, as yet, and is unlikely to be universal in any sense of the word; however, there are some important economies, where downgrades have either occurred or seem possible in the months ahead:

The U.S., the Eurozone, Australia, Canada, China, and Asia are where Citi sees risk of economic downgrades.

It doesn’t mean a complete disaster is ahead, it’s just that after a period of rising expectations, we could be diving into a period where investors are forced to dial-back their bullishness.

Although the upshot is that we have recently cut our 2010 growth forecasts for the biggest economy in the world – the US – and some others, this remains far from a ‘double-dip’ scenario. Even after these downgrades, the US should remain amongst the strongest of the major industrialized economies in terms of economic growth in 2010.

The question then remains as to whether or not stocks have priced-in peak expectations, or if they are already priced to reflect a few downgrades to current economic forecasts (relative to each market/industry).

(Via Citi, Global Emerging Markets: Navigating the Downside Risk, Geoffrey Dennis, 23 June 2010)

