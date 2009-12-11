Citi Blasts Moody's Optimism, Says UK's AAA Rating Is Doomed

Two days ago we highlighted Moody’s full report on sovereign AAA ratings, in which the rater was highlighting its own impotence of knowing full well that both the US and UK are unworthy of AAA ratings, yet unable to do anything about this, as a downgrade of either would set of a chain of events that could potentially undo the last year of house of card building by both key governments, who have set off on creating the biggest ponzi scheme in the history of the world, and whose collapse would result in the same social unrest that was expected to happen in the UK if RBS and HBOS were to fail (which presumably was averted by literally last minute action).



Today, none other than glass house inhabitant Citigroup, which would not be in existence if the true state of financial and economic affairs was disclosed in even one tenth of its magnitude, bashes Moody’s as being, gasp, too optimistic. Citi analyst Mark Schoefield says “in our view the pre-budget report leaves us significantly closer to a negative ratings action by virtue of having done nothing to slow the current pace of deterioration in the fiscal position.”

