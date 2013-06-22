Homeless People Are Using Citi Bikes For Free SoulCycle Exercise Class

Who says New York’s new Citi Bikes are just for commuting? One New Yorker has found another use for them.



Comedian Fabrizio Goldstein, also known as “The Fat Jew,” hopped the blue bike while still parked in its station and proceeded to lead a SoulCycle class to a group of homeless individuals near Tompkins Square Park in the East Village earlier today. The class was videotaped and posted on The Crosby Press.

SoulCycle, an indoor spin cycling class with an arm and core component, has become one of the hottest new fitness trends, but it’s not easy on the wallet: A single class in New York costs $32.

“Indoor cycling, it’s just too expensive,” Goldstein told the videographer. “It’s not available to everybody. I want the homeless people of New York to have the opportunity to have sick bodies.”

Whether the classes are a true public service or a comedic stunt, the students seemed to be enjoying it. One reported that his legs felt better afterward as the class erupted in a round of applause.

“I’m just a New Yorker helping New Yorkers get beautiful definition,” Goldstein said.

Watch the whole video here:

YouTube via thecrosbypress

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.