New Yorkers Pedaled More Than 1 Million Miles In Citi Bike's First Month

Cyclists have taken more than 528,000 trips using New York City’s new bike share program, pedaling 1.28 million miles — enough to travel around the planet 50 times.



Judging by the numbers, Citi Bike has been a huge success so far, and has helped locals and visitors to burn 50 million calories in the month since the program launched, according to the NYC Department of Transportation.

While most complaints about the program are bogus, some small problems have emerged, like the bike rack at the bottom of a hill in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighbourhood that’s always full.

But there’s no doubt that Citi Bike is being enthusiastically used, which is the most important measure of success.

Here’s the full report card, from a NYDOT press release:

Number of trips (as of 5 p.m. June 26): 528,991, more than the population of Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Oakland, Sacramento and hundreds of other US cities

Number of trips in the last seven days: 200,823, roughly equivalent to the entire population of Akron, Ohio, or Des Moines, Iowa

Total annual, weekly and daily subscriptions purchased: 113,692, nearly the population of Berkeley, California; 50,000 annual members, equal to the population of Hoboken

Estimated miles traveled to date: 1.28 million, the equivalent of 50 trips around the Earth

Estimated number of calories burned since launch*: 50 million, the equivalent of 91,000 Big Macs or nearly 52,000 entire pints of Ben and Jerry’s Cherry Garcia ice cream

Average number of rides on each of the 6,000 Citi Bikes: 88

*assumes an average of 40 calories per mile biked

