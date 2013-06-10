Someone Abandoned A Citi Bike In Grand Central Terminal

New York’s bike share system has been in operation for two weeks now, and instances of vandalism and theft have started to crop up.



Walking through Grand Central Terminal Sunday afternoon, I came across this Citi Bike, left near the entrance to the 6 train. That means someone carried the heavy bike down at least one flight of stairs, then left it.

No one was nearby, and it had what looked like garbage bags left in the basket.

While there’s nothing in the Citi Bike user agreement that specifically prohibits bringing the bikes inside, members are supposed to return the bikes to a Citi Bike station, not leave them lying around.

Considering that taking out a bike requires a $101 deposit (for 24-hour and 7-day pass holders, annual members can be charged for the loss of a bike), it’s likely this bike was stolen from a rack — perhaps because it was not locked in properly by the last person who used it.

