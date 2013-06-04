NYC Set Up An Obstacle Course To Teach People How To Cycle In The City

One of the biggest criticisms of New York’s new bike share system is that participants may not have experience biking in a city filled with aggressive pedestrians and drivers.



To help prepare and educate potential cyclists, the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) set up a Street Skills Zone at a launch celebration in Union Square on Sunday.

On the short obstacle course, riders were taught how to stay in bike lanes, move safely around cars, and use turn signals.

A Citi Bike instructor helps a rider signal a left turn.

A Citi Bike rider comes around the course in Union Square.

People line up to receive a free helmet at Sunday’s Citi Bike launch event.

The DOT also distributed 500 free helmets at the event on Sunday. Helmets are not required for adults in the city, and they do not come with a Citi Bike rental, but they are encouraged.

