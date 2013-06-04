NYC Set Up An Obstacle Course To Teach People How To Cycle In The City

Alex Davies

One of the biggest criticisms of New York’s new bike share system is that participants may not have experience biking in a city filled with aggressive pedestrians and drivers.

To help prepare and educate potential cyclists, the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) set up a Street Skills Zone at a launch celebration in Union Square on Sunday.

On the short obstacle course, riders were taught how to stay in bike lanes, move safely around cars, and use turn signals.

nyc citi bike event union square june 2013A Citi Bike instructor helps a rider signal a left turn.
nyc citi bike event union square june 2013A Citi Bike rider comes around the course in Union Square.
nyc citi bike event union square june 2013People line up to receive a free helmet at Sunday’s Citi Bike launch event.

The DOT also distributed 500 free helmets at the event on Sunday. Helmets are not required for adults in the city, and they do not come with a Citi Bike rental, but they are encouraged.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.