CITI: These Are Our 5 favourite Banks In The World

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Citi’s Global Banks Team led by Ronit Ghose just published its massive 72-page Global Banks – Summer 2012 report.The report includes their Global Top Picks: a list of five banks that “have ratings strength, are corporate investment bank market share winner and look attractively valued.”



The list consists of three developed market banks and two emerging market banks.

The only thing all five have in common is that not one is based in the euro area.

“Political and sovereign risks remain high,” the analysts write. “We remain cautious on Euro banks which despite trading at low multiples are in a multi- year deleveraging process.”

For your convenience, we included 2012 return on equity (ROE) and expected return based on Citi analysts’ target prices for each bank.

Credicorp is the biggest bank in the healthiest Latin American economy Location: Peru Return On Equity: 21.4% Expected Return: 36.5% Credicorp is the largest bank in Peru, with over 30% loan market share. It's riding on Peru's high GDP growth rate. Peru also has low a loan-to-GDP ratio relative to other Latin American countries. Source: Citi JP Morgan's robust balance sheet will get it through an uncertain economy Location: USA Return On Equity: 8.8% Expected Return: 27.8% Citi is cautious on the U.S. banking sector due to low interest rates, a weak economy, and regulatory overhangs. However, JP Morgan has a strong balance sheet and surplus capital. Source: Citi Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is the taking advantage of overseas opportunities Location: Japan Return On Equity: 5.4% Expected Return: 58.6% Citi recently raised its earnings forecasts for Japanese banks due to lower loan loss provisions in the wake of the Japanese earthquake. Japanese banks are also expected to capitalise in overseas markets as European banks continue to deleverage. Citi believes MUFG is in the best position to take advantage of these trends. Source: Citi Sberbank has plenty of room to grow in the growing Russian economy Location: Russia Return On Equity: 23.8% Expected Return: 28.7% Emerging market banks are exposed to contagion risk that could arise from the euro debt crisis. Russia is particularly exposed due to its commodities exports. However, Citi believes Russian banks offer attractive value. Sberbank in particular stands to benefit from increasing its retail lending business in a market where penetration is low. Source: Citi Standard Chartered will capitalise on the ongoing deleverging in the euro area Location: UK Return On Equity: 12.2% Expected Return: 29.0% The UK is considered a safe haven compared to the euro area. Standard Chartered has strong capital ratios and is benefitting from double-digit loan growth rates to Asia and other emerging markets. Standard Chartered also stands to benefit from the ongoing deleveraging going on among the European banks. Source: Citi Here's what Citi thinks about the whole world

CITI: This Is What Will Happen To The Global Economy For The Next 3 Years >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.