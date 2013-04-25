A Spandex-Wearing Roller Skating Girl Thinks Citi Bankers Need To Be Spanked

So this happened today at Citi’s annual meeting in Midtown Manhattan…



From the Financial Times:

About 20 protesters gathered outside the meeting at the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue in New York, chanting “banks got bailed out; we got sold out”. While they mostly walked in a circle holding signs, one female protester skated by on roller blades, dressed in spandex, carrying a sign reading: “bankers need a spanking”.

Hilarious.

