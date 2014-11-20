A Citigroup Managing Director Was Found Dead In His Bathtub With Throat Cut

Citigroup managing director Shawn D. Miller was found dead with his throat slit in his Financial District apartment, the New York Post reports.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with Shawn’s family at this time,” Citi said in an emailed statement to Business Insider.

According to authorities, at 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday, a 42-year-old male was discovered unconscious in his bath tub with a laceration to his neck. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident occurred in Miller’s one-bedroom condo at 120 Greenwich Street.

The building’s doorman discovered the body. A weapon was not found, authorities said.

LinkedIn Shawn Miller

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death. An investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

Miller was a managing director at for Citigroup’s Environmental and Social Risk Management team, according to his Linkedin profile.

He has been with Citi since 2004, his profile shows. His work focused on sustainability in the financial services industry.

He graduated from Syracuse University.

