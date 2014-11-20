Here's What You Can Earn Working At Citi

Justin Sullivan/Getty You can still make bank at Citi.

The name “Citibank” calls up a lot of bad memories in the financial world.

One that stands out is Chuck Prince, Citi’s former head, telling the Financial Times in the summer of 2007 that the emerging financial crisis wasn’t going to upset his bank’s business.

“As long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance,” he said. “We’re still dancing.”

Citi promptly faced $US45 billion in writedowns and a long saga of bailouts, prompting a spin out of a holdings company with especially terrible assets.

Fast forward to today.

Though Citi is cutting jobs and pulling out of markets, the name still earns respect. We pay attention to its recommendations of stocks to pick and technologies that will change the world.

Landing a job there could change your life — since, like with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, or Morgan Stanley, the ceiling for compensation is sky high.

According to the self-reported salaries and bonuses listed on Glassdoor, the job reviewing site, you can pull in over $US750,000 if you make it up to executive director.

As is the case with other financial institutions, investment banking positions at Citi see their compensation numbers swell with bonuses.

The base salary for an investment banking associate, for example, stands at an average of $US116,984. It nearly doubles after bonuses, vaulting to $US210,869.

Here’s the combined compensation — annual salary and bonus — for 15 positions at Citi, according to Glassdoor:

1. Technical Specialist:$US123,988

2. Project Manager:$US125,579



3. Vice President — Marketing:$US139,559



4. Vice President — IT Project Leader:$US142,631

5. Vice President Finance:$US145,756

6. Vice President — Technology:$US147,970

7. Vice President: $US159,010

8. Product Manager:$US177,663

9. Senior Vice President — Technology:$US181,655

10. Senior Vice President Finance: $US198,393

11. Senior Vice President:$US200,160

12. Senior Vice President — Program Director: $US201,965

13. Investment Banking Associate: $US210,869

14. Director: $US280,863

15. Executive Director: $US716,206

