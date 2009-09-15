Citi Back In The News! And It's Repaying TARP! And With Profits!

We had been wondering where in the world were Citi and Vikram as they had been lying low recently. Well here comes some news.



30-four per cent governement-owned Citi will repay TARP.

And taxpayers will even get a decent return. That’s what chairman Richard Parsons told Bloomberg today.

Well, there is that little caveat though–they don’t know when exactly they’ll be able to do that.

“I can’t put a timeframe on it, but I’m very confident we’ll get there,” Parsons said.

