CITI: Australian budget policy is going out of style

Fiscal splurge is all the rage.

The expected government spending under a Trump-led administration – to fund a huge infrastructure package – sent US stocks to all-time highs last week.

Commodities are rallying everywhere, including one of Australia’s key exports, iron ore, which has hit a 26-month high.

The likely arrival of fiscal easing in many economies has been a course of action seen as sensible by an increasing number of economists and analysts in a low-interest-rate world, where it appears loose monetary policy is failing to generate the growth and levels of inflation it was expected to bear.

Bring on the government spending, they say.

But almost weirdly, this hasn’t happened in Australia. Aggressive fiscal tightening — reducing the budget deficit rather than letting it hover at a small percentage of GDP — remains the conventional political wisdom.

Now analysts from Citi have called it out.

Paul Brennan and his team, in a note titled “Merry Christmas Mr. Morrison” – just in case the Treasurer didn’t get it – look at Australia’s likely budget position just weeks out from the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook, which will be delivered on December 19.

Here is an excerpt from what is, as these things go, some withering commentary:

Australia out on its own in fiscal tightening. According to IMF and Citi estimates, Australia is one of the few countries that is pursuing fiscal tightening over the next few years. Indeed, a wide range of large and smaller economies will see fiscal expansion despite having much larger public sector debt than Australia. The prospect of fiscal expansion, most notably in the US, has been one factor in the recent rise in global bond yields along with earlier signs that central banks were on a path to withdrawing at least some of their monetary stimulus. Despite this rise, equity markets have posted strong gains on the view that fiscal stimulus in the US will support faster economic growth and allay fears of secular stagnation. What makes Australia different. The volatility of commodity prices and the terms of trade means that the fiscal position is highly leveraged to external shocks. The large decline in the terms of trade in recent years saw successive forecasts of the return to budget surpluses pushed further into the future as revenue collapsed and as a result public sector debt rose. This situation could of course have been managed by investing revenue increases during the commodity price boom in a dedicated fiscal stabilization fund. The budget outlook is now paying for the failure to do so.

Ouch. Why don’t you tell us what you really think about the failure of political process to capture value for taxpayers, Brennan?

The Citi analysts add this depressing chart to illustrate how utterly terrible various budgets have been at getting anything right:

Sigh. We await the sequel to the “stoush” over the backpacker tax, seemingly concluded in Canberra yesterday to much chagrin from the Treasurer, but which will make a difference of a few hundred million bucks.

Repairing the budget within a decade requires savings in the order of billions in savings every year. Hundreds of millions might be something crossbenchers can parade in front of the interest groups courting their Senate vote, but it is not a path to restoring the budget balance.

Finding the budget savings means there needs to be a political cost.

As the Australian chief economist at Swiss investment banking giant UBS, Scott Haslem, remarked on our podcast last week: “It’s very hard to introduce good structural economic policy unless you can pay off the loser.”

Put another way: someone, somewhere needs to lose if the budget is going to return to surplus. We just haven’t been very good at finding the someone, somewhere. Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison tried to do it by taxing a few hundred thousand rich people on the income from their retirement savings – not the savings, but the income from the savings – and they had to water it down.

Right now, Canberra seems to believe Australia’s remarkable economic record of growth and its associated job creation can be defended. They might be saved in this budget cycle by speculators – including the famed Shanghai taxi drivers – bidding up commodity prices.

China’s middle class has an increasing amount of spare cash and their bets on Australia’s market may be welcome, but this enthusiasm for is not something you’d want to be planning a budget on which will affect the taxation rates of future Australians.

As the same time, Citi points out Australia’s political culture is “out on its own” in its determination to return the budget to surplus.

Either way, it looks like something’s got to give.

