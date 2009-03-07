Citi ATM Fees 300% Of Citi's Share Price

A Citi shareholder making a withdrawal from the ATM on 86th and Lexington would pay the equivalent of 3 shares of Citi in ATM fees. The fee is $3 while Citi shares traded around $1 for most the day. To put it differently, Citi gets a capital injection from each ATM transaction that is three times as valuable as issuing new shares.

Want to know what else you can buy with your worthless shares, click here.

(Picture courtesy of Urban Digs via BankerGoneBroke.)

