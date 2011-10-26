Citi Asks The Trillion-Dollar Question: CAN EUROPE RUIN THE WORLD?

Good note out from Citi’s Steven Englander, who asks: Can Europe Ruin The World?



Fortunately, he doesn’t offer a definitive answer, but he makes one point, which is that even a fairly hard landing growth-wise probably wouldn’t cream major trading partners.

US exports to Europe are pretty tiny as a percentage of GDP:

For China it would be a bit more problematic.

Ultimately, we’ll say this: If Europe does ruin the world, it won’t be through the trade channel. It will be through the financial channel, and the knock-on effects of exposed US institutions.

