Citigroup is beefing up its healthcare banking team

Citigroup appears to be beefing up its healthcare banking team.

The firm has promoted Jennifer Fox and Toby King as coheads of North America healthcare banking, according to an internal memo from Christopher Hite, the global head of healthcare banking, seen by Business Insider.

The firm has also hired Brad Wolff from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of West Coast life sciences banking in San Francisco. He will start in late October, according to the memo.

Anthony Hartley will become head of healthcare banking in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“Healthcare has been an important industry group for ICG and these appointments to leadership will help us attain even greater success for the future,” Hite wrote.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.