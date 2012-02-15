Citi Analyst Puts Picture Of Danish Supermodel In Research Report

Citi is out with a bullish report on diamond/jewelry company Harry Winston.



The company breaks it down into three key points:

1. Growth of Higher Margin Watch Business on New Product and Distribution Execution

2. New Bridal Focus Drives Gross Profit Dollars

3. Mining Assets Provide a Valuation Base

However the part that amused us most is that the analysts Oliver Chen, CFA and Kate McShane, CFA saw fit to include a picture of the company’s spokesmodel, tying her into a promotional campaign from 2010.

Photo: Citi

