Citi Analyst Puts Picture Of Danish Supermodel In Research Report

Joe Weisenthal

Citi is out with a bullish report on diamond/jewelry company Harry Winston.

The company breaks it down into three key points:

1. Growth of Higher Margin Watch Business on New Product and Distribution Execution
2. New Bridal Focus Drives Gross Profit Dollars
3. Mining Assets Provide a Valuation Base

However the part that amused us most is that the analysts Oliver Chen, CFA and Kate McShane, CFA saw fit to include a picture of the company’s spokesmodel, tying her into a promotional campaign from 2010.

image

Photo: Citi

