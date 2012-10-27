Here's Some More Info About The Citi Junior Analyst Who Leaked Facebook IPO Secrets To TechCrunch

Citigroup’s Internet analyst Mark Mahaney was fired today after the firm was fined $2 million by the state of Massachusetts for disclosure violations during the Facebook IPO.



One of Mahaney’s junior analysts, who is only identified in a filing [.PDF] as “Junior Research Analyst,” leaked information about the Facebook IPO back in May to two TechCrunch reporters.

That junior analyst, who was fired from Citi in September, is named Eric Jacobs, Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson reported.

Here’s a bit more information about him:

Jacobs was employed at Citi from March 28, 2011 to September 27, 2012, according to the filing.

Jacobs went to Stanford and graduated in 2008.

He attended Woodberry Forest, an all-boys boarding school in Virginia, according to his Facebook profile, which was deactivated moments ago, it appears.

He’s a DJ, according to a source. He recently did a gig at party called “Decompression” in San Francisco over Columbus Day weekend, according to someone in attendance.

Here’s a screenshot from his LinkedIn profile.

Neither Jacobs nor Mahaney (nor, for that matter, Citigroup) have made public statements about this yet. We will bring them to you if and when they do.

