Citi Abruptly Shutting Down Gas-Linked Credit Cards

Citi (C) is abruptly shutting down credit cards linked to gas station partners:



AP: Shannon Burdette tried to pay with her Shell Mastercard after filling up her gas tank this weekend but found the card rejected.

Confused, she called the customer service line on the back of the card, issued by Citibank, and was told the account was closed because of something that appeared on her credit report. But when the Sykesville, Md., resident got a copy of her credit report online, the only negative thing she saw was “closed at credit grantor’s request” on the Shell MasterCard account.

The bank is offering few details:

The bank said in a statement it “decided to close a limited number of oil partner co-branded MasterCard accounts.” That includes not only Shell, but Citgo, ExxonMobil and Phillips 66-Conoco cards.

The close date was Wednesday, and letters were sent out Monday to customers informing them of the change, a Citi spokesman said. The bank would not say how many cards were shut down or how much available credit they represented.

Basically, consumers continue to see their access to credit get shredded up, despite the turnaround. And with new laws that prevent credit card issuers from changing rates, the safest move for banks is to just cut consumers off if there are going to be any credit card doubts.

